Amman Stock Exchange Closes With 0.19% Gain


Amman, May 28 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded its trading on Tuesday with a 0.19 percent increase, reaching 2,404 points.
The trading session saw approximately 2.7 million shares exchanged, with a total value of around JD5.6 million, across 2,364 transactions.
A comparison of closing prices revealed that 31 companies experienced an increase in their share prices, while 27 companies saw a decrease. The share prices of 36 other companies remained unchanged.

