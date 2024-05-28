PRAWAH Yet To Decide On Joint Inspection Of Mhadei, Says Goa Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, May 28 (IANS) Goa's Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar said on Tuesday that the government is still waiting for a communication from Mhadei Water Management Authority (PRAWAH) for joint inspection of the Mhadei stretch.

Shirodkar told IANS that the state government is eager to have joint inspection, however, there is no communication from PRAWAH.

"We have given four different dates, on which the joint inspection can be done. But we have not received any communication from PRAWAH. We are waiting for it," the Minister said.

He added that he is not aware whether Karnataka and Maharashtra have given their availability.

The Goa government had sought a joint inspection from PRAWAH and had sent four letters in connection with the matter.

Sources said that in response to a letter sent by Goa, PRAWAH had sent letters to Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa seeking information about the places to be inspected.

Shirodkar had recently in Goa warned Karnataka to file a third contempt petition for resuming work to allegedly divert Mhadei water to Malaprabha basin.

He had said that his government is maintaining vigil about the development taking place at border areas.

"This is contempt of court. Hence if needed we will file a contempt petition in the Supreme Court, we have already filed two petitions against Karnataka," Shirodkar added.

"Karnataka is making mistakes. I feel our side is getting stronger. We are vigilant," he had said.

Mhadei originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji.

While the river traverses 28.8 km in Karnataka, it is 81.2 km in length in Goa.

Karnataka plans to construct dams on the river, aimed at diverting the water into its water-starved Malaprabha basin in north Karnataka.