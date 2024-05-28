Eseye And T42 Rev Up Zero Motorcycles Performance With Seamless Iot Connectivity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Maxim Perry, Account Manager at t42 for Zero MotorcyclesGUILDFORD, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- California-based Zero Motorcycles, creators of the first fully 'smart' connected motorcycle, the SR/F, has selected Eseye 's multi-IMSI AnyNet+ eSIMs to provide the IoT connectivity needed to support two-way communication between the bike, driver and Zero Motorcycles.The SR/F's functionality is powered by the Helios system which is manufactured by t42 and combines GPS technology and cellular GSM technology to monitor and protect the bikes while allowing Zero Motorcycles to offer advanced information and security features to its customers. This includes real-time data on location, speed, power consumption and battery status, as well as safety alerts.The t42 Helios system is a complete turnkey solution with built-in IoT connectivity provided by Eseye's white-labelled AnyNet+ eSIMs . Sensors within the Helios device collect telemetry data from the vehicle for consolidation and processing. The AnyNet+ eSIMs route the data to t42's IoT management platform, via Eseye's API connections, where it can then be made available in real-time to the rider, t42, and Zero Motorcycles, depending on relevance.“Stable, reliable cellular connectivity is critical to delivering the great user experience Zero Motorcycle's customers expect,” states Maxim Perry, Account Manager at t42 for Zero Motorcycles.“To achieve this, the bikes must be connected wherever they are and with maximum uptime.”Having signed agreements with every major mobile network operator across the globe, Eseye gives Zero Motorcycles access to more than 700 networks in over 190 countries, resulting in greater than 99.5% connectivity uptime. The SIM embedded in each bike's tracking device can be loaded with multiple network user profiles, allowing t42 to localise it to the owner's market, and prioritise network choice by quality in line with Zero's strategy. If there's a drop in performance or an outage, the AnyNet+ eSIM automatically switches the device to an alternative network.This is particularly beneficial as Zero Motorcycles produces bikes which are sold in 32 countries. However, it is also crucial that the SR/F motorcycles maintain connectivity in the US, where they are assembled before being shipped and need to overcome the permanent roaming limitations that are imposed in the country.“Eseye has the edge with its connectivity offering, that enables it to scale outside of the US and it was the first provider to offer roaming over Verizon, as well as AT&T and T-Mobile,” adds Perry.“The most important aspect for Zero Motorcycles is that connectivity just works – and it does thanks to Eseye's 99.5% connectivity uptime which supports the SR/F's mission-critical features.”In addition to Eseye's unparalleled dominance in connectivity, the system is also future-proofed, providing the capability to upgrade software on the go and over-the-air which means there is no need to recall the motorcycles to upgrade or change the SIM.Through its partnership with t42 and Eseye , Zero Motorcycles combines the best aspects of traditional motorcycles with today's most advanced technology to produce high-performance electric motorcycles that are lightweight, efficient, fast off the line and fun to ride.“We're revved up to be working closely with the team at t42 on its Helios Tracker which is installed in Zero Motorcycles. The Zero SR/F motorcycle is a groundbreaking achievement in the world of transportation. And the very first to be connected. We're proud at Eseye to power this connectivity and help drive forward the future of motorcycling with two cutting-edge companies” shared Anand Gandhi, SVP Enterprise Solutions, Eseye.About EseyeEseye is a leader in global IoT connectivity solutions, bringing the deep expertise needed to integrate and optimise device connectivity across 190 countries and over 700 networks, delivering near-100% uptime.We bring decades of end-to-end expertise to help you navigate every step, all the way from idea to implementation and beyond.Nobody does IoT better.

