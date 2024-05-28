Chain Drives Market Is Estimated To Reach US$6.544 Billion By 2029 At A CAGR Of 2.94%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The chain drives market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.94% from US$5.344 billion in 2022 to US$6.544 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the chain drives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.94% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$6.544 billion by 2029.A chain drive is a mechanical system that uses chains to transfer power from one spinning shaft to another when the space between them is small. Chain drives are among the five most common methods for the transmission of mechanical power.Chain drives are a very common mechanical system that uses a flexible chain and sprockets to transfer power and rotational movement between the different parts. They are often used in vehicles like cars, bicycles, and motorcycles to make the wheels move, as well as in other machines like farming equipment, conveyor systems , and industrial machinery. Chain drives are a widely used option for power transmission because of their durability, compactness, low maintenance requirements, positive drive nature, constant angular velocity, and ability to operate in wet conditions.The automotive industry's growth is causing the need for reliable power transmission to run the vehicle. Chain drives, which are renowned for their efficiency and durability, are the best choice in the case of overhead camshafts and transmissions. To illustrate, the Ministry of External Affairs India in its article published in April 2024 it declares that, in the financial year 2023-24, the electric two-wheeler market in India experienced a remarkable growth, with sales increased by 33. 3% year-on-year.Chain drive is a common technique of transferring mechanical energy from one spinning shaft to another when the space between them is not that big. The chain drive mechanism is very much used in vehicles such as cars, motorcycles, bicycles, agricultural machinery, and more.Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the chain drive market growth..In October 2023: Tsubakimoto offers the strongest choice for large conveyors Screw Locks connecting links. These links are designed to allow a secure and efficient assembly through a screw mechanism thus the installation becomes easier for long chains. They are suitable for tasks that are very demanding, where dependability and maintenance are the most important.Access sample report or view details:The chain drives market, based on type is segmented into three categories namely hoisting chains, power transmission chains, and conveyer chains. Conveyor chains are expected to account for major share of the chain drives market. The ever-growing need for the automation of conveyor systems because of the industrial progress has resulted in a huge increase in the demand for efficient conveyor chains, making them the most popular type in the chain drive market.The chain drives market, based on application is segmented into five categories namely agriculture machinery, automotive, building construction, material handling equipment, and others. Material handling is expected to account for the major share of the market. Material Handling Equipment is on the cutting edge of the industry. The adaptability of chain drives in different sectors, from warehousing to manufacturing, is the reason why chain drives are required for lifting, transporting, and positioning materials.Based on geography, the chain drives market is expanding significantly in the North American region due to various factors. In countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing demand for chain drive markets in various industries, including automotive, warehouse, agriculture, and construction. The demand is being driven by these nations due to the need for efficient power transmission in agriculture and construction equipment driven by the growing automation in manufacturing. Besides, infrastructure project investments are the occasions to use the chain drive systems.The research includes several key players from the chain drives market, such as Iwis, Diamond By Timken, Renold Plc, Tripcon Engineering Pvt. Ltd., KettenWulf, SFR Chain, Conkord Engineering, Ramsey Products, and HKK Chain.The market analytics report segments the chain drives market as follows:.By TypeoHoisting ChainsoPower Transmission ChainsoConveyer Chains.By ApplicationoAgriculture MachineryoAutomotiveoBuilding ConstructionoMaterial Handling EquipmentoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Iwis.Diamond By Timken.Renold Plc.Tripcon Engineering Pvt. Ltd..KettenWulf.SFR Chain.Conkord Engineering.Ramsey Products.HKK ChainExplore More Reports:.Chain Saw Market:.Chain Conveyor Market:.Platform Lifts Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn