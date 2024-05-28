Envelop Holds Its First Meetup With Blast Projects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blast Ecosystem by Envelop

BALI, BADUNG, INDONESIA , May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ever since people started borrowing crypto against your Сryptopunks and Uniswap tokenized liquidity pools through NFTs, a new market has arisen in which NFTs are more than just pictures. This market is called NFT2.0.Envelop is one of the pioneers of the NFT2.0 market and is trying to bring ecosystem projects together and improve their interoperability. The first step was to create an NFT2.0 aggregator that tracks financial, dynamic, and other NFT projects from dozens of networks.Web3 technologies are continuously improving and the market is generating new opportunities. Blast L2 EVM-compatible chain with its native revenue opportunity is multiplying the applications of NFTs. This was one of the reasons why Envelop decided to deploy its solutions in Blast and enrich the market for financial NFTs (NFTFi).In addition, Envelop is constantly engaged in educational activities to popularize innovative solutions in the crypto market. May 16, 2024 Envelop held the first Web3 meetup with Blast ecosystem projects. Specially invited participants of the meetup:1. Tornado Blast is a complex TG bot designed for Blast, providing easy and super fast trading and interaction in the Blast ecosystem.2. Ignite Finance is a DEX with real yield and a customizable liquidity3. MetaStreet is a permissionless lending protocol for on-chain collateral.4. Blitz is a spot and perpetuals orderbook DEX5. BlastFutures is a perpetual futures exchange with native yield.After the meetup, specially created SBT certificates were handed out to all participants. The web3 event platform Myshch, built on Envelop technologies, was used for this purpose.Watch the first Blast Meetup on the Envelop YouTube channel.Please tweet us if you would like to participate in the next meetup.

