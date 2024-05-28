38,500 Officials To Be Part Of Vote Counting Process On June 4 In TN: CEO

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 28 (IANS) The Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu said on Tuesday that over 38,500 officials including 4,500 micro-observers would be involved in counting votes in the state.

The counting of votes for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections in the country will be held on June 4.

There will be 39 counting centres in 234 rooms and 43 buildings in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Electoral Officer also said that usually 14 tables are placed in a counting room and additional tables are produced with the permission of the Election Commission, wherever required.

Counting of votes will commence from 8 A.M. on June 4 with the postal votes being counted initially. Counting of votes in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will start at 8.30 A.M., the statement read.

Each table would be videotaped separately and 3,300 tables are to be set up in all the counting centres.

Polling on 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu was held on April 19.