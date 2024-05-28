Qatar Supports WHO With $4 Million Contribution

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Minister of Public Health and Chair of the Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO), HE Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari, announced that the State of Qatar will continue to support the work of WHO in 2024 with a voluntary contribution of USD 4 million.

This announcement was made during Qatar's participation in WHO's high-level celebration of its first Investment Round titled "All for Health, Health for All," where HE Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari represented the State of Qatar.

In her speech at the event, HE Dr. Al Kuwari highlighted that Qatar ranked seventh among member states in contributing to WHO's program budget for 2020-2021, with a USD 10 million contribution in 2021.

She emphasized that WHO is a key partner for Qatar, as both parties have collaborated on various global, regional, and national health priorities, including health security, the eradication of polio and neglected tropical diseases, advocating for universal health coverage, and responding to humanitarian crises.

Her Excellency reaffirmed Qatar's unwavering commitment to the shared mission of ensuring health for all. She noted that the world today faces increasingly complex and interconnected crises, such as climate change, forced displacement, global health inequalities, economic instability, disease outbreaks, and the threat of future pandemics.

HE Minister of Public Health explained that WHO, along with member states, has developed the organization's Fourteenth General Programme of Work (GPW 14) for the period 2025-2028, which aims to enhance and ensure health and well-being for all.

She added that a new investment case for WHO, outlining the key outcomes of the strategy and the resources needed to implement GPW 14, will be launched during the first strategic roundtable meeting at the 77th World Health Assembly.

HE Dr. Al Kuwari stressed that for WHO to fulfill its constitution and implement GPW 14, it needs sustainable and flexible funding. She said that the gradual increase in Qatar's contributions marks a historic step in this direction, but simultaneously, WHO requires greater predictability and flexibility through the voluntary contributions it receives over the four-year period of GPW 14.

"Health care is a fundamental human right and we must continue to invest in the World Health Organization to safeguard our health. Unity is the key to our success," she said.

The celebration of WHO's first Investment Round saw participation from senior officials from several countries, alongside WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other WHO leadership.