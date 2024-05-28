Urgent Need For O-Negative Blood Donors In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation has urgent an urgent requirement for O-negative blood type and has called on donors to visit the National Blood Donor Center to donate.

HMC shared this on its social media pages adding that the Qatar National Blood Donor Center is in urgent need of O-negative blood type.

It further added that the center is open from Sunday to Thursday, 7am to 9:30am, and on Saturday from 8am to 2pm. The center is closed on Fridays.