Jordan Seeks To Boost American Investments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) -- Minister of Investment, Kholoud Saqqaf, met on Tuesday with a high-level delegation of executive directors and representatives from prominent American companies.The delegation, representing sectors such as energy, ICT, education, technology, defense, and training, is visiting Jordan to explore investment opportunities.The visit, coordinated with the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), includes meetings with various Jordanian ministries and public and private sector institutions to enhance communication and attract American investments to the Kingdom.Saqqaf emphasized the importance of strengthening investment and economic relations between Jordan and the United States, highlighting the free trade agreement between the two countries.She noted that this agreement has significantly increased trade volume and encouraged new investments in Jordan."Jordan boasts a network of trade agreements with numerous economic blocs, allowing Jordanian exports to access non-traditional markets. These agreements have opened new outlets for local products, reaching over 1.5 billion consumers worldwide," Saqqaf stated.Over the past two years, Jordan has made significant strides in reforming its political, administrative, and economic frameworks.Saqqaf outlined key reforms, including the approval of the investment environment law, public-private partnership projects, and the launch of an investment promotion strategy targeting various countries, with a particular focus on the American market.She also highlighted improvements in Jordan's national economy, such as achieving satisfactory economic growth rates, maintaining low inflation compared to regional and global levels, and ensuring comfortable foreign currency reserves.Moody's recent upgrade of Jordan's credit rating from B1 to BA3, with a stable outlook, further supports Jordan's attractiveness as an investment destination.Saqqaf invited American businessmen to invest in Jordan, assuring them of the country's supportive environment for their ventures. She highlighted the various investment opportunities available through the Invest in Jordan platform (invest) and reaffirmed Jordan's openness to business and investment.Representatives of the BCIU praised Jordan's stable and secure environment, along with the reforms aimed at improving the business landscape. They expressed their commitment to promoting Jordan's investment environment to their members and other American companies.The BCIU, a non-partisan organization based in the United States, includes 200 major American companies. It works to expand international trade, provide essential services to facilitate global growth opportunities and foster mutually beneficial relationships between business and government leaders worldwide.