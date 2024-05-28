Jordan Showcases Innovation At COMEX Technology Exhibition In Oman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) -- The Jordanian pavilion at the COMEX Technology Exhibition in Muscat was Tuesday opened by Jordanian Ambassador to Oman, Amjad Qahiwi. The event, which runs from May 27 to 30, features six Jordanian companies.The Information and Communication Technology Association of Jordan (int@j), which organized the Jordanian participation, reported that the pavilion has garnered significant attention from visitors and exhibitors.The Jordanian companies are showcasing their innovative capabilities in smart services and advanced creative solutions, effectively promoting their products and highlighting investment opportunities in Jordan.Nidal Bitar, CEO of int@j, stated that the participation in COMEX is part of the association's strategy to enhance the international presence of Jordanian companies and expand their network of partners and customers.He emphasized int@j's commitment to supporting Jordanian businesses in accessing regional and global markets, with COMEX serving as an ideal platform for this purpose.Bitar expressed confidence that the Jordanian pavilion at COMEX will open new avenues for cooperation and investment between Jordanian and Omani companies. He hopes that this participation will lead to the establishment of new partnerships in the near future.