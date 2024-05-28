Royal Decree Appoints New Board Members To Independent Public Media Station

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) -- A Royal Decree has been issued appointing Fahd Khaitan as the part-time Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Independent Public Media Station for a three-year term, effective from the date he assumes his duties.The Royal Decree also appoints the following individuals as part-time members of the station's Board of Directors for a three-year term, starting from the date they begin their work:- Muthanna Gharaybeh- Hussein Rawashda- Ghazih Hegazy- Rami Qawasmi