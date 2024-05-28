Ukraine Has Right To Strike At Russian Territory, It's Self-Defence - Dutch Defence Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's strikes on targets in Russia should not be a subject of discussion in the EU, Kyiv should have the right to do so for its own self-defence.

This was stated in Brussels before a meeting of EU defence ministers by Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Ollongren stressed that she had never ruled out the possibility of Ukraine launching strikes inside Russia as Kyiv defends itself and tries to restore its territorial integrity.

The Dutch Defence Minister mentioned that it is quite possible they will need to strike inside Russia . He expressed that this should not be a matter of discussion and hoped that other countries with differing positions would reconsider their stance.

She suggested that this issue would also be discussed in Brussels.

As Ukrinform reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the day before that NATO allies should review the restrictions imposed on the use of weapons supplied to Ukraine at the national level , as the fighting in Kharkiv region shows that Russia is shelling Ukraine from its territory and considers itself protected by the state border from a retaliatory strike.