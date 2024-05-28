China Calls On All Sides To De-Escalate In Ukraine - FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) China has been calling for de-escalation in Ukraine and the Russian side, but Moscow has been ignoring its closest ally's appeals.

This is evidenced by the response of Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning to a question from an Ukrinform correspondent about China's calls for de-escalation in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The question was whether Beijing was addressing its statements about the need to reduce tensions on the frontline to Russia, as they have the opposite effect for Moscow, and after each of them, Russia resorts to a new step of escalation in the war.

"China believes that dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way out of the 'crisis in Ukraine' (as Beijing continues to call the war). All parties should be committed to de-escalating the situation and finding a political solution to the crisis," Mao said.

She added that China's position remains clear and consistent.

On the eve of Russian dictator Putin's visit to China on 16 May, during which Chinese President Xi Jinping, among other things, made several statements about de-escalation in the war, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv region on 10 May and opened another front, and after a joint statement by China and Brazil on Friday, 24 May, in which the first point was about de-escalation of hostilities, on Saturday, the Epicenter shopping centre in Kharkiv was attacked, killing at least 18 people and injuring about 50.

The Chinese side avoids naming the aggressor and the victim in the Russian-Ukrainian war, limiting itself to general statements, but the response of the Foreign Ministry spokesperson suggests that Beijing is also addressing Moscow, which simply ignores the calls of its closest ally.

As Ukrinform reported, China's foreign ministry is currently unable to confirm the information about the sending of an official Chinese delegation to the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland , as it has no information on this matter.

