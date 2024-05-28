(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo Credit: LeVern Danley

Photo Credit: LeVern Danley

NBA Equipment Managers Association Teams Up with PeacePlayers Chicago and Distinctive Schools for Day of Service and Engagement.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Distinctive Schools is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with the NBA Equipment Managers Association (NBAEMA) and PeacePlayers Chicago, bringing a day of service and engagement to CICS Longwood Elementary & High School and CICS Lloyd Bond on Thursday, May 16th, 2024.The NBAEMA, composed of equipment managers from NBA teams across the nation, was in Chicago for their annual conference, coinciding with the NBA Draft Combine. Partnering with PeacePlayers Chicago, an organization dedicated to using basketball to unite and educate young people in Chicago's diverse communities, the NBAEMA volunteered their time and expertise, and donated an incredible $20,000 in addition to equipment for CICS Longwood & CICS Lloyd Bond!“We're so honored to partner with the NBA Equipment Managers and PeacePlayers Chicago,” shared Marcell Kirk, Principal of CICS Lloyd Bond.“This was an eye-opening opportunity for our students to see pathways for potential careers with the NBA, and our entire community will truly benefit from the generous donations made.”The day started with community as the equipment managers were welcomed to campuses by excited students, and followed by a panel discussion where students were able to learn about what a career as an equipment manager with the NBAEMA looks like, providing unique insights into their roles within the NBA. Volunteers then lead breakout sessions engaging students in activities, visiting classrooms, and putting together new equipment for the gyms and weight room.Sanura Young, Director of PeacePlayers Chicago, expressed enthusiasm for this collaborative effort, "We are thrilled to welcome the NBA Equipment Managers Association to Chicago. This day embodied the spirit of community, sportsmanship, and passion that we aim to foster through our programs."Students were thrilled to meet the equipment managers, and ask questions about their journey. The NBA equipment managers showcased the importance of giving back and uplifting others as they outfitted the schools with upgraded equipment and a makeover of their space; leaving an indelible mark on PeacePlayers Chicago program participants, their classmates, and the school staff."We are committed to providing enriching experiences that inspire and empower our students, and honored to have host the NBAEMA at our schools," Scott Frauenheim, CEO of Distinctive Schools shared,“This exposure for potential career pathways is significant for our students, and the donation of equipment and support for our athletic programming is so deeply appreciated.”

Molly Quinn

Distinctive Schools

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube