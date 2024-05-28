Iconic NYC Artist Marko Stout Reveals His Top 10 Martini Bars In New York City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Marko Stout NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marko Stout , an iconic Manhattan artist renowned for his luxurious and opulent art, unveils his handpicked list of the top ten martini bars across New York City. Known for his extravagant lifestyle and a social circle that includes celebrities and affluent personalities, Stout's distinctive taste in both art and lifestyle makes his recommendations particularly noteworthy for anyone looking to experience the pinnacle of New York's martini culture. This guide promises to be an essential resource for those who seek to indulge in the finest, expertly curated cocktail experiences in the city.1. Bemelmans Bar at the Carlyle Hotel Stepping into Bemelmans Bar feels like a voyage back to a more glamorous era. This iconic spot is adorned with murals by Ludwig Bemelmans himself, enveloping patrons in an artistic legacy while they sip on meticulously crafted martinis. The vibe is effortlessly elegant, making it a perfect setting for those who appreciate a blend of art and tradition with their drinks. The martinis here are stirred to perfection, often described as among the best in the city.2. Katana Kitten is a unique fusion of Japanese mixology and American bar culture, located in the heart of the West Village. The bar is vibrant, with an atmosphere that's both lively and inviting. The standout here is the Hinoki martini, a masterful blend of Grey Goose, gin, sherry, and the essence of Hinoki wood, offering a taste that is as unforgettable as it is distinct. It's a favorite for those who enjoy a twist on the classic martini.3. Hawksmoor located in Midtown, Hawksmoor is an import from London known for its steak and, notably, its ultra-cold martinis. Served from an insulated flask, the martinis here are chilled to a crisp 10°F, making each sip exceptionally smooth. This spot combines a sophisticated steakhouse ambiance with some of the most refined cocktails in the city, perfect for martini enthusiasts looking to indulge in both food and drink.4. Martiny's in Gramercy offers a sleek, modern approach to the classic martini bar. Helmed by Takuma Watanabe, formerly of Angel's Share, this bar serves up some of the most exquisitely crafted martinis in the city. The ambiance is intimate and stylish, suited for deep conversations or quiet contemplations over a perfectly balanced cocktail. The history of the venue, a 19th-century carriage house, adds a layer of charm to each visit.5. The Lobby Bar at the Ludlow Hotel offers a casual yet chic spot for enjoying a martini in the Lower East Side. Known for its exceptional dirty martinis, the bar provides a laid-back atmosphere that's ideal for a night out with friends or a relaxed evening. The cocktails here are praised for their precise mixology and the quality of ingredients used.6. Overstory is a gem in the Financial District, offering panoramic views of the city skyline from its expansive outdoor terrace. The bar's setting is as impressive as its drinks, providing a sophisticated space to enjoy a martini while looking out over Manhattan. The ambiance is perfect for impressing a date or enjoying an upscale night out.7. Temple Bar reopened in its original Nolita location and maintains its classic charm with a modern cocktail twist. The ambiance is dark and intimate, making it a great spot for a romantic evening or a sophisticated night out. The martini menu is extensive, offering everything from traditional recipes to more avant-garde concoctions.8. The Grill Set in the former Four Seasons space in Midtown, offers a taste of New York's past with a martini to match. This spot is all about old-school glamour, where patrons can feel like part of the city's elite. The martini menu is as impressive as the venue, featuring classic concoctions served with a side of nostalgia.9. Pegu Club in SoHo is a staple in the New York cocktail scene, known for its innovative approach to drinks. The Earl Grey MarTEAni is a highlight, offering a unique twist on the classic martini with Earl Grey tea-infused gin. This bar combines a cozy atmosphere with top-notch mixology, ideal for cocktail aficionados looking to try something new.10. Gin Palace is situated in the East Village and lives up to its name with a focus on gin-based cocktails, including a superb selection of martinis. The ambiance is vibrant and slightly edgy, reflecting the spirit of its neighborhood. It's a go-to for those who enjoy their martinis with a side of lively atmosphere and innovative flavors.Each of these bars offers a unique take on the classic martini, reflecting the diverse and vibrant culture of New York City's nightlife. Whether you're looking for elegance, innovation, or just a great drink, these spots curated by Marko Stout are sure to impress.

