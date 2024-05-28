Living Life Purple Announces Unique NCBTMB Certification Course For Massage Therapists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Living Life Purple

Living Life Purple is excited to announce a revolutionary 4-part course designed specifically for massage therapists seeking their NCBTMB Certification renewal.

- Lisa LopezLEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Living Life Purple is excited to announce a revolutionary 4-part course designed specifically for massage therapists seeking their NCBTMB Certification renewal. Unlike traditional certification programs, this course places a unique emphasis on the self-care of massage therapists, ensuring they can maintain their well-being while providing exceptional care to their clients.Focus on Personal TechniqueThis course offers an in-depth exploration of personal techniques that help therapists maintain their energy levels between clients. Participants will learn methods to preserve their physical and mental stamina, ensuring they can perform at their best throughout the day.Guard Against Negative EmotionsA crucial aspect of our training involves teaching therapists how to guard against absorbing negative emotions from clients. Through effective techniques, therapists will learn to create emotional boundaries, promoting a healthier and more positive work environment.Prevent BurnoutLiving Life Purple understands the demanding nature of the massage therapy profession. The course provides strategies to prevent burnout, helping therapists avoid feeling drained at the end of their shifts. These strategies are designed to sustain long-term career satisfaction and personal fulfillment.Reconnect with PurposeWe encourage therapists to reconnect with the passion that led them to this profession. This course includes sessions that help therapists remember their initial motivations and prioritize their well-being to serve their clients better. By rediscovering their purpose, therapists can enhance their job satisfaction and effectiveness.Prioritize Self-CareAt Living Life Purple, we believe self-care is essential for every massage therapist. The course emphasizes the importance of self-care practices that therapists can incorporate into their daily routines, ensuring they remain healthy, happy, and effective in their roles.Why Choose Living Life Purple?Living Life Purple's stress management coach , Lisa Lopez, is dedicated to teaching therapists how to choose themselves first. This unique approach to the NCBTMB Certification not only equips therapists with the skills they need to excel in their profession but also empowers them to prioritize their well-being. By choosing Living Life Purple, therapists are making a commitment to a sustainable, fulfilling career.Join us at Living Life Purple and transform your practice with our innovative approach to massage therapy certification. For more information and to enroll in our upcoming course, visit Living Life Purple.

