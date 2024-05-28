Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Set To Surge To $4.43 Billion By 2027, Growing At 5.5% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enteral feeding stands as a crucial therapeutic modality for patients with chronic illnesses, offering a lifeline for nutrition and medication delivery.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to Allied Market Research, titled, "Enteral Feeding Devices Market Opportunity and Forecast, 2020 - 2027," suggests that the global enteral feeding devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2020 - 2027). Enteral feeding tube segment would continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Constant technological innovations and emergence of low profile (close to skin) tubes and gastrostomy buttons are the prime growth factors for enteral feeding tube market, the study suggests.

Enteral feeding stands as a critical lifeline for individuals battling chronic illnesses such as head and neck cancer, dementia, and stroke. This method of delivering essential nutrition and medications directly into the stomach or intestine plays a pivotal role in supporting patients' overall health and well-being. As the incidence of cancer and neurological diseases continues to rise globally, the significance of enteral feeding in medical care has become increasingly evident.

Understanding Enteral Feeding:

Enteral feeding, also known as tube feeding, involves the administration of liquid nutrients or medications directly into the gastrointestinal tract through a tube. This method bypasses the oral route and ensures that individuals receive the necessary sustenance when oral intake is compromised or inadequate. It is commonly employed in patients who have difficulty swallowing, suffer from malnutrition, or are unable to consume food orally due to medical conditions.

Addressing Chronic Health Challenges:

Patients grappling with chronic illnesses face numerous challenges, including compromised nutritional intake. Head and neck cancer, dementia, and stroke are among the conditions that can severely impact an individual's ability to eat and drink normally. In such cases, enteral feeding emerges as a vital intervention, enabling patients to maintain adequate nutrition and hydration levels essential for their recovery and quality of life.

Driving Factors for Market Growth:

The enteral feeding devices market is witnessing significant growth propelled by several key factors:

Rising Disease Incidence: The increasing prevalence of cancer and neurological disorders worldwide has amplified the demand for enteral feeding solutions to support patients' nutritional needs.

Growing Awareness: Healthcare professionals and caregivers are increasingly recognizing the benefits of enteral feeding in managing chronic conditions, leading to greater awareness and acceptance of this therapeutic approach.

Advancements in Device Technology: Ongoing advancements in enteral feeding devices, including the development of more user-friendly and efficient systems, are enhancing patient comfort and ease of use.

Shift towards Home-Based Care: The preference for home-based medical care and the rising adoption of home enteral feeding devices are driving market expansion, offering patients greater flexibility and independence in managing their health.

Global Enternal Feeding Devices Market Segmentation

The global enteral feeding devices market is segmented into product, age group, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into enteral feeding pump, enteral feeding tube, enteral syringe, giving set, and consumable. The enteral feeding tubes segment is further classified into enterostomy feeding tube, nasoenteric feeding tube, and orogenetic feeding tube. The enterostomy feeding tube segment is further categorized into gastrostomy feeding tube, percutaneous endoscopic jejunotomy (PEJ) tube, and percutaneous radiological gastrostomy and jejunotomy tube. The gastrostomy feeding tube segment is sub-segmented into percutaneous endoscopic gastronomy feeding tube (PEG), balloon gastrostomy tube, and low-profile balloon gastrostomy (buttons).

Key Market Players

MOOG INC., COOK MEDICAL, INC., FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA, B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, CARDINAL HEALTH INC., BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, NESTLÉ S.A., OWENS & MINOR, INC., DANONE, BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

▪️ This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current and future global enteral feeding devices market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

▪️ The enteral feeding devices market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2027.

▪️ The enteral feeding devices market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the enteral feeding devices industry.

▪️ A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

▪️ The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the enteral feeding devices market

