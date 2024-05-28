Kuwait's Wasatia Director Member Of Coordinating Council (AMMALE) In Europe

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Otaibi

PARIS, May 28 (KUNA) -- The Alliance of Mosques, Muslim Associations and Leaders in Europe (AMMALE) selected the Director of Wasatia (moderation) promotion center Dr. Abdullah Al-Shreika as a member of the Coordinating Council in Europe.

Secretary General of AMMALE's European Coordinating Council Farid Hannash said in a statement to KUNA that Kuwait's practice of moderation was in line with principles of Islam.

Hannash added that the partnership between the AMMALE's Coordinating Council and Wasatia promotion center would promote Islam and peace in Europe.

He added that the center propagated the essence of the message of Islam and the basis of safety for Muslims and the world, pointing out that the joining of Dr. Al-Shreika to AMMALE's Coordinating Council is an asset for the council.

In a similar statement to KUNA, Director Al-Shreika said that the center aimed through participating in the council to bring together the Islamic, cultural and intellectual competencies and institutions of Muslims in Europe.

Dr. Al-Shreika stressed the importance of promoting dialogue and coexistence between followers of religions and cultures in Europe in a way that ensured the preservation of Islamic identity and enhanced the means of introducing Islam, its tolerant moderation, and its universal human values.

Dr. Al-Shreika, also Secretary of the Supreme Committee for Moderation at the Kuwaiti Cabinet, pointed out the importance of participating in the representation of Muslims in all official and civil bodies, in public events related to the Islamic religion and the affairs of Muslim minorities, in public discussions, and in the media with full respect.

Regarding the committees of the Coordinating Council, he said that they consist of 22 committees.

The European Coordinating Council AMMALE is an independent institution established by activists and representatives of Islamic institutions from 17 European countries on October seventh, 2023 at the Grand Mosque of Paris. (end)

