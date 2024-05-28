EU Extends Sanctions On Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- The European Union Tuesday extended its sanctions against the Syrian regime and its supporters until June 1, 2025, due to the gravity of the deteriorating situation in Syria.

In a statement, the Union said it decided to remove five deceased persons and one other individual from the blacklist, the restrictive measures currently in place target a total of 316 people and 86 entities in Syria.

Those designated are subject to an asset freeze, and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to them

The 27-member bloc also decided to extend the application of the humanitarian exemption introduced in February 2023 in view of the gravity of the humanitarian crisis in Syria, exacerbated by the earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria.

The Council keeps developments in the Syrian conflict under constant review, and can decide to renew sanctions, and amend the list of targeted entities or persons based on developments on the ground.

The European Union reiterates that the only path to sustainable peace for Syria is a political solution in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015). (end)

