Kuwait Amir Receives PM, Newly Appointed State Audit Bureau

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace on Tuesday, who introduced to him newly appointed Chairman of the State Audit Bureau Essam Salem Al-Roumi. Senior officials attended the reception. (end) mt

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.