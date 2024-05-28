Properties Of Two Pak-Based Handlers Attached In North Kashmir's Baramulla

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Properties of two Pakistan-based handlers were attached in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, police said.
The properties worth lakhs of rupees, which belonged to the two handlers based in Pakistan, were attached after obtaining order from Sub Judge Uri, a police spokesman said.ADVERTISEMENT
He identified the two as Jalal Din, resident of Zamboor Pattan, and Mohammad Saki, resident of Kamalkote Uri.
