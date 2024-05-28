Is Australia A Racist Country? We Asked 5 Experts

Author: Erin Cooper-Douglas

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Over the weekend at the Sydney Writers' Festival, high-profile political journalist Laura Tingle told the audience Australia is a racist country, and always has been. It prompted widespread media coverage and criticism from Coalition politicians and media commentators .

But is it true? Is Australia fundamentally a racist country?

We asked five experts what they think. Here's what they had to say.



