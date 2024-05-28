Partner Program AI To Launch In June

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Max EdwardsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Partner Program AI to Launch in JuneBackground on the project: A chance meeting...Partner Program AI founders, Max Edwards and Hugo Rawlinson met by chance in 2018, on a prestigious Cybersecurity graduate scheme at BT. FTSE 100 companies typically see thousands of applicants per available role, so the odds of the two meeting were slim. The now co-founders and best friends met on a leadership launchpad training course, available only to select graduates and senior executives. Max had shown an early talent for product led strategy and Hugo stood out for his commercial acumen on major contracts and was notably elected as head of BT's 'Gradnet.'After the graduate scheme, the two parted ways and embarked on separate journeys with B2B SaaS (Software as a service) start-ups and scale ups. Working with many FTSE 100 enterprises as well as fast paced entrepreneurial businesses gave the two founders their unique insight into the go to market motion and the growing pains of businesses trying to compete in fast paced markets.The state of competition in B2B sales:The competition in B2B is tougher than ever, especially since the advancement of AI into the GTM strategy. The two were determined to find a way to cut through the noise and to create a solution that offered genuine value to its users, rather than jumping on a technology bandwagon!The early 2020's saw many businesses invest heavily into sales and marketing with a grow or die attitude. Historic layoffs since have shown that this may not have been the best approach. Many businesses are now looking to focus on more sustainable growth.Channel sales are proven to hold higher customer retention rates, faster deal conversion and greater deal values; partnerships offer scalability without risk. It was in keeping with founders' ethos of building lasting relationships and this is what drove them to start working on the project in 2023.Launch coming in June:Partner Program AI is expected to launch its AI enhanced Partner Relationship Management solution in June with exact dates still to be confirmed. The tool allows for the identification of Ideal Partner Profiles that have a customer base that meets their ICP, boasting the largest database of reseller partners. The semi-automated work-streams move businesses from being overwhelmed and ineffective with a few strategic partners, to having capacity to manage and optimise hundreds of partnerships that generate sustainable revenue for businesses.Links for more info:...LinkedIn:Partner Program AI website:

