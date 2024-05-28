Tuesday’S Morning Call: Brazil’S Inflation Preview And Job Data Set To Shape Markets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Tuesday, May 28, the financial markets are focused on significant economic reports and global events.



The IBGE will release the IPCA-15, which is the preview of May's inflation. The Ministry of Labor will also publish the Caged data, detailing formal job creation in April.



The IPCA-15 is particularly noteworthy as it might reveal the economic impact of the heavy rains that struck Rio Grande do Sul in late April.



April's IPCA inflation rate was 0.38%, accelerating from March's 0.16% increase.



These updates are crucial for understanding inflation trends and the health of the labor market in Brazil.







Yesterday, Brazil's stock market closed with a slight ris of 0.15%, ending at 124,400 points.



This modest gain reflects cautious investor sentiment as they await today's economic data.

U.S. Financial Developments

U.S. markets were closed yesterday due to a holiday.



In the last session on Friday, the Dow Jones saw a marginal increase of 0.01%, the S&P 500 rose by 0.70%, and the Nasdaq gained 1.10%.



These movements indicate a positive close for the week.



Today marks the beginning of the T+1 settlement cycle for U.S. investors.



This change shortens the securities trade settlement time from two days to one day.



This update, reflecting improvements in technology, aims to increase efficiency in the financial markets.

Brazil's G20 Presidency

Brazil's role in the G20 presidency is gaining attention.



The country aims to address critical global issues such as climate change, social inclusion, and global governance reform.



This presidency is seen as an opportunity to enhance cooperation among emerging economies and to promote sustainable growth and climate action.

International Trade and Geopolitics

Geopolitical developments continue to influence global markets. For instance, Brazil is leveraging its position within BRICS to advocate for reforms in global governance.



This includes efforts to expand multilateral development banks' capacity and to support debt relief for poorer nations.

MENAFN28052024007421016031ID1108265146