Pakistan Strongly Condemns Israeli Bombing On Camp In Rafah

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, May 28 (NNN-APP) – Pakistan condemns in the strongest terms, Israeli bombardment and targeting of tents for the displaced Palestinians in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, that has resulted in multiple casualties, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, said.

“Targeting of individuals who were displaced earlier because of Israeli bombardment and were sheltered in a refugee camp, is yet another breach of international humanitarian law by the Israeli forces,” the ministry said in a late-night statement.

The attack is also a blatant defiance of the additional provisional measures of May 24, by the International Court of Justice, ordering Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah, in conformity with its obligations under the genocide convention and the worsening humanitarian conditions faced by civilians, it added.

“We call on the United Nations Security Council to play its role in preventing Israel from any further attacks against civilians in Rafah, and taking effective measures to protect the people of Gaza,” said the ministry.

On Sunday, Israel Defence Forces, fired about eight rockets towards the tents in a newly established camp crowded with thousands of displaced people, near the warehouses of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), leaving at least 40 people killed, mostly women and children.– NNN-APP