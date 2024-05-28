Independence Day Of Azerbaijan Celebrates In Tel Aviv

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel organized an event dedicatedto May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

At the event held in Tel Aviv, Azerbaijan's ambassador toIsrael, Mukhtar Mammadov, spoke about the achievements of theAzerbaijan Democratic Republic, which was founded in 1918, and themulticultural environment in our country, which was consideredunparalleled for that time. The Ambassador also informed about thework done by the leadership of the country for the independence andsovereignty of Azerbaijan, the martyrs who sacrificed their livesfor the waving of the Azerbaijani flag in every part of thecountry, and the visionary policy implemented by President IlhamAliyev in the political, economic, military, social andhumanitarian fields. gave

At the event, the "Sevgi" musical ensemble operating in Israeland the soloist of the Jerusalem Lyric Opera, Kamelia Yoffe,presented a concert program consisting of Azerbaijani classicalworks and folk songs, and videos dedicated to Azerbaijan byAzerbaijan Television and Baku Media Center were shown to theguests.

A special competition was also held for the participants of theevent, and with the support of "Azerbaijan Airlines" CJSC, thewinners were given 2 flight tickets in the direction of Tel Aviv -Baku.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Israel took partin the ceremony.