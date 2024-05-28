Michel And Zelensky Discuss Preparations For Peace Summit In Switzerland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday, President of the European Council Charles Michel had a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which they discussed the latest developments in Ukraine and preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the European Council wrote about it on the social network .

"Caught up with President Zelensky over the phone on the latest developments in Ukraine and the preparations for the Peace Conference in Switzerland," Michel wrote.

He noted that broad global engagement is crucial to create a framework that protects the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law.

Zelensky: 90 countries confirm participation in

As Ukrinform reported, on 27 May, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a joint meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid that 90 countries had already confirmed their participation in the Global Peace Summit , and Ukraine continues to work with world leaders to ensure wider representation.

The Global Peace Summit will take place on 15-16 June in Switzerland. It is expected to be attended by heads of state and government from all continents. The participating countries will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

Photo: OP