REECOLLABB Announces Major Expansion Of Recycling Facilities To Meet Growing Demand For E-Waste Management

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Muzaffarnagar, U.P, 5/28/24: REECOLLABB, a leading e-waste management company, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its recycling facilities to meet the increasing demand for efficient and environmentally friendly e-waste disposal. This expansion is a testament to the company's commitment to sustainability and its dedication to providing comprehensive e-waste management solutions. The new facilities in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai will collectively increase the company's processing capacity by 50%, which enable them to handle a broader range of electronic waste materials more efficiently.



"Our goal has always been to lead the way in e-waste management and recycling, and this expansion is a significant step towards achieving that," said Robbin Singh, CEO of REECOLLABB. "With the increasing amount of electronic waste generated each year, it is crucial that we enhance our capabilities to handle this growing challenge. The new facilities will increase our processing capacity, improve our ability to recover valuable materials, and reduce the environmental impact of e-waste."



The expansion will also create numerous job opportunities in the local communities, further strengthening its commitment to social responsibility. The new facilities are expected to employ over 200 individuals, providing jobs in areas such as collection, sorting, processing, and administration.



REECOLLABB's expanded facilities will feature advanced sorting and shredding equipment, enhanced data destruction services, and improved logistics for collecting and transporting e-waste. Additionally, the company plans to introduce new initiatives to educate the public about the importance of proper e-waste disposal and the benefits of recycling.



"We believe that education is key to effective e-waste management," added Amber Kharab, Co-founder of REECOLLABB. "As part of our expansion, we will launch community outreach programs and workshops to raise awareness about recycling electronics' environmental and economic benefits."



We will continue our expansion efforts and invest in advanced recycling technologies, added Robbin Singh. The company aims to extend its reach across India further, ensuring that more regions benefit from its comprehensive e-waste management services.



The expanded facilities will be fully operational in the coming few months. For more information about REECOLLABB's services and the new recycling facilities, please visit



Ph: 7500306009

Address: KHASRA No. 39 / 2 / 1 Jatnagla Rohana- Kacholi Road Muzaffarnagar, 251202

Mail Id: ...



Company :-Reecollabb

User :- Reecollabb E-Waste Management

Email :...

Phone :- 7500306009

Url :-