Hikma And Medlabs Bring Advanced Cancer Diagnostics To Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) -- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC and MedLabs Laboratories have signed a landmark agreement to introduce Guardant Health's cutting-edge liquid and tissue biopsy tests for cancer diagnostics across Jordan.The new collaboration aims to provide patients with innovative testing kits for cancer screening, recurrence monitoring, and tumor mutation profiling. MedLabs Laboratories will be responsible for collecting blood samples and coordinating the processing of these advanced tests, which will be available throughout the Kingdom.Earlier this year, Hikma secured an exclusive agreement with Guardant Health, a leading precision oncology company, to market its biopsy tests in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.The tests include Shield for colorectal cancer screening, Guardant Reveal for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring recurrence, and Guardant360 and Guardant360 TissueNext for comprehensive genomic profiling of all solid cancers.Mazen Darwazah, Hikma's Executive Vice Chairman and President of MENA, highlighted the significance of the partnership: "This agreement with MedLabs is part of our commitment to bring better health within reach every day. By providing access to high-quality, next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions, we aim to transform cancer care in Jordan. This collaboration supports cancer patients at all stages from screening and recurrence monitoring to guiding treatment decisions."Dr. Hassib Sahyoun, CEO and Chairman of MedLabs Laboratories, emphasized the alignment of this partnership with MedLabs' vision: "Genomics will play a pivotal role in the future of medicine. As pioneers in implementing advanced genomic technologies, we believe that DNA and genetic testing are the future of healthcare."The agreement is expected to enhance the diagnostic capabilities in Jordan, offering state-of-the-art tools for early cancer detection and management, ultimately aiming to improve patient outcomes and advance the country's medical services.