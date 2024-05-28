Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Updates : Projected To Attain USD 3.6 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Healthcare Fraud Detection Market
The healthcare fraud detection market is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031. The Healthcare fraud detection market was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.”
- Allied Market Research
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare fraud detection market generated $1.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.
Request Sample Copy of the Report Here
The report provides a detailed segmentation of the global healthcare fraud detection market, categorized by type, component, application, end-user, and region. This comprehensive analysis, presented through graphical and tabular formats, is valuable for market players, investors, and new entrants. It helps them identify and devise strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generators highlighted in the report.
By type, the descriptive analytics segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global market share. It is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period, with the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.
In terms of end-users, the healthcare payer segment led the market in 2021, comprising around half of the global market share. This segment is expected to retain its leadership during the forecast period. Conversely, the government agencies segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 14.3%.
Regarding components, the software segment held the dominant market share in 2021, representing over three-fifths of the global market. This segment is also expected to continue its leadership and exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.
Regionally, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing nearly half of the global market share. It is expected to maintain this leading position throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 16.2%.
For Purchase Inquiry-
The key players analyzed in the global healthcare fraud detection market report
CGI Group
Conduent
DXC Technology Company
EXLSERVICE Holdings Inc.
Fair ISAAC Corporation
HCL Technologies
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
LexisNexis
McKesson Corporation
Northrop Grumman
Optum
OSP Labs
SAS Institute Inc.
Scioinspire CORP.
UNITEDHEALTH Group
Verscend Technologies
WIPRO Limited
Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-
Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market
Niacinamide Market
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ 18007925285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
MENAFN28052024003118003196ID1108265048
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.