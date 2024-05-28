Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Updates : Projected To Attain USD 3.6 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare fraud detection market generated $1.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $3.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the global healthcare fraud detection market, categorized by type, component, application, end-user, and region. This comprehensive analysis, presented through graphical and tabular formats, is valuable for market players, investors, and new entrants. It helps them identify and devise strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generators highlighted in the report.

By type, the descriptive analytics segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global market share. It is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period, with the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.

In terms of end-users, the healthcare payer segment led the market in 2021, comprising around half of the global market share. This segment is expected to retain its leadership during the forecast period. Conversely, the government agencies segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 14.3%.

Regarding components, the software segment held the dominant market share in 2021, representing over three-fifths of the global market. This segment is also expected to continue its leadership and exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

Regionally, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing nearly half of the global market share. It is expected to maintain this leading position throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 16.2%.

The key players analyzed in the global healthcare fraud detection market report

CGI Group

Conduent

DXC Technology Company

EXLSERVICE Holdings Inc.

Fair ISAAC Corporation

HCL Technologies

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

LexisNexis

McKesson Corporation

Northrop Grumman

Optum

OSP Labs

SAS Institute Inc.

Scioinspire CORP.

UNITEDHEALTH Group

Verscend Technologies

WIPRO Limited

