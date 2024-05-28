ADNOC strengthens support to local industrial sector with increased incentive package

(MENAFN) During its participation in the "Make in the UAE" Forum, ADNOC unveiled its plans to bolster support for the local industrial sector by increasing the value of its incentive package for opportunities directed towards local manufacturing. The initiative aims to stimulate the growth of the domestic industrial landscape by purchasing products that can be manufactured locally, with the updated package now valued at 90 billion dirhams (USD24.5 billion) by the year 2030. This significant investment underscores ADNOC's commitment to diversifying and localizing economic and manufacturing activities within the Emirates, reinforcing its role as a key driver of economic, industrial, and social progress.



In alignment with ADNOC's ongoing modernization efforts and the expansion of its national content enhancement program, this new goal represents a strategic step towards redirecting a total of 178 billion dirhams to the local economy by 2028. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and CEO of ADNOC Group, highlighted the company's dedication to fulfilling its leadership's directives by solidifying its pivotal role in fostering economic, social, and industrial growth across the UAE.



Since the inception of ADNOC's program to enhance national content in 2018, the company has made significant strides in transforming the initiative into a comprehensive national economic vision. Through strategic partnerships and collaborative efforts, ADNOC has effectively translated its program's successes into tangible contributions towards sustainable growth and prosperity for the UAE. Dr. Al Jaber emphasized the company's commitment to building on these achievements, further advancing its mission to drive economic diversification, innovation, and localization to create lasting benefits for the nation.

