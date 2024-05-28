Italy pushes back against NATO`s call for additional attacks on Russia

(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other high-ranking officials have strongly criticized NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's recent remarks advocating for the use of Western arms by Ukraine to launch strikes deep into Russian territory, accusing him of exacerbating tensions with Moscow.



Stoltenberg's assertion, made last week, that it is time for NATO members to reconsider their policies and support Ukraine in using Western weapons has sparked backlash from Italian leaders. Prime Minister Meloni, speaking on Italy's Rai 3 TV channel, expressed concern over Stoltenberg's statement, emphasizing the need for caution and urging NATO to maintain a firm stance without signaling capitulation.



Meloni highlighted the importance of avoiding provocative rhetoric and cited her previous disagreement with French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the potential deployment of troops to Ukraine. She cautioned against actions or statements that could escalate tensions further in the region.



Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini echoed Meloni's sentiments, asserting that Stoltenberg cannot speak on behalf of the Italian people and emphasizing Italy's commitment to self-defense rather than offensive actions. Salvini emphasized that Italy's provision of weapons to Ukraine is aimed at enabling its defense, not instigating aggression against Russia.



Salvini's remarks, made during an election rally, underscore Italy's reluctance to be drawn into military conflict or forced to take sides in the ongoing crisis between Ukraine and Russia. The pushback against NATO's call for increased strikes on Russia reflects Italy's commitment to maintaining stability and avoiding actions that could escalate tensions in the region.

