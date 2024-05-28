Egypt's Beltone Holding reveals significant increase in Q1 revenue

(MENAFN) The Egyptian Beltone Holding Company witnessed a remarkable increase in operating revenues, soaring by 812 percent on an annual basis in the first quarter of this year. The company announced this substantial growth in a statement released on Monday, revealing that operating revenues reached 1.33 billion Egyptian pounds (approximately USD28 million) from January to March. Beltone attributed this surge to robust growth in revenues from non-banking financial activities, bolstered by the strong performance of its Investment Bank division.



In addition to the surge in operating revenues, the company reported significant improvements in other financial metrics. Revenues before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at 458 million pounds for the first quarter, while net profit reached 514 million pounds, a notable turnaround from the losses of 52 million pounds recorded during the same period last year.



The Investment Bank division played a pivotal role in driving Beltone's impressive performance, with operating revenues totaling 236 million pounds in the first quarter—a remarkable 355 percent year-on-year growth. Beltone Securities Trading also experienced a surge in operating income, attributed to increased commissions and a rise in the value of the margin lending portfolio, which reached 1.24 billion pounds by the end of the first quarter—an impressive 675 percent increase compared to the previous year.



The robust financial results reflect Beltone's strong market position and its ability to capitalize on favorable market conditions and growth opportunities in the Egyptian financial sector. The company's performance underscores its resilience and strategic positioning in navigating the evolving economic landscape, driving sustained value for its stakeholders.

MENAFN28052024000045015682ID1108265014