Israel says fatal assault on Rafah can be validated

(MENAFN) Israel has defended its recent airstrike on the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood in the Gazan city of Rafah, asserting that the attack was a "precise strike" aimed at two senior Hamas leaders. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched the strike, which reportedly resulted in significant civilian casualties, including the deaths of at least 35 people and injuries to dozens, primarily women and children.



Despite the widespread devastation seen in footage from the area, which was purportedly designated as a safe zone for displaced civilians, Israel maintains that the strike was justified and targeted a Hamas compound. The strike was intended to eliminate two individuals identified as "senior terrorists" responsible for orchestrating multiple attacks, including those resulting in the deaths of IDF soldiers.



The IDF's assertion of targeting legitimate military objectives under international law has been met with skepticism and condemnation from Palestinian officials and humanitarian organizations. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has raised concerns about the possibility of a higher death toll due to people being trapped in the burning debris.



Reports indicate that while a partial evacuation of the neighborhood was ordered earlier, three blocks were still designated as safe, leading civilians to seek refuge in the area. Videos from the scene depict rescuers navigating through the rubble, extracting badly burnt survivors, and attending to the injured amid challenging conditions.



Israel's defense of the airstrike comes amid escalating tensions in the region and mounting international scrutiny over civilian casualties in Gaza. The incident underscores the complexities and human costs of military operations in densely populated areas, prompting renewed calls for a ceasefire and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict.

