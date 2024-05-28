Borrell says EU has to reach decision on Israel

(MENAFN) Josep Borrell, the European Union's security and foreign-policy chief, has highlighted a challenging dilemma for the European Union regarding its stance on the conflict in Gaza and its support for Israel. Speaking at an event at the European University Institute in Florence, Borrell acknowledged the tension between upholding international law and backing Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza.



Borrell's remarks came in the wake of a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Israel to halt its military offensive in the Gazan city of Rafah, where conditions have deteriorated for over a million residents living in overcrowded conditions. The European Union 's position on the conflict has been complicated by its commitment to both international institutions and the rule of law, as well as its support for Israel's right to self-defense.



The European Union has condemned Hamas' actions, including incursions into Israel, while also emphasizing that Israel's right to defend itself must be exercised in accordance with international law. Borrell raised concerns about whether Israel's actions align with these legal standards, prompting questions about the European Union 's response.



Recent events, such as the bombardment of the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah by the Israel Defense Forces, further underscore the complexities of the situation. Borrell emphasized that while all European Union member states agree on the need for a two-state solution, there are diverging opinions on issues such as the recognition of Palestinian statehood.



Borrell dismissed claims that recognition of Palestinian statehood would be a "gift to Hamas," countering accusations leveled at certain European Union member states, including Ireland, Norway, and Spain, for their pledges to recognize Palestine. As the European Union grapples with these challenges, finding a balance between supporting international law, advocating for Palestinian rights, and maintaining relations with Israel remains a delicate and pressing task for European policymakers.

