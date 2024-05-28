FINBOOT WINS PRESTIGIOUS LOGISTICS & SUPPLY CHAIN TECH OF THE YEAR AWARD WITH CARBON TRACING SOLUTION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nish Kotecha, Exec Chair & Co-Founder receiving NTA award on Thursday 23/5/24 at Grosvenor Square, London

Finboot won the coveted Logistics & Supply Chain Tech of the Year Award as part of the National UK Technology Awards

- Nish Kotecha, Executive Chair & Co-Founder of FinbootLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Finboot announces it has won the coveted Logistics and Supply Chain Tech of the Year Award as part of the National UK Technology Awards, presented in London, at Grosvenor Square on Thursday 23 May 2024.Finboot has created the first green supply chain management suite with features including integrated traceability, allowing you to track carbon emissions, automate digital product passports, create your sustainability credits and facilitate compliance.In 2021, Finboot was shortlisted for an NTA under the Blockchain Innovation of the Year category. This year, the judges at the National Technology Awards were searching for a company who could demonstrate they deliver solutions which increase logistical efficiencies, optimise costs and enable companies to operate effectively, especially in hostile economic climates. Finboot's platform, MARCO, has proven its ability to deliver this and more to its global flagship customers.Nish Kotecha, Executive Chair and Co-Founder of Finboot, received the award in person.Nish commented:“It is a huge honour to receive the Logistics and Supply Chain Tech of the Year Award at the National Technology Awards on behalf of all the team at Finboot!“This award is a testament to Finboot's thinking and its innovative green solutions which help businesses and organisations make their supply chains more efficient, circular, and sustainable - saving time, money and carbon.“Thank you to National Technology Awards for giving us this award and recognising Finboot for the second time, understanding our thinking, and our mission.Congratulations to all other finalists!”Juan Miguel Perez, CEO and Co-Founder of Finboot added:“At Finboot we are on a mission to accelerate the next phase of our growth strategy: helping stellar clients including SABIC, Repsol and Cepsa get to net zero and using green technology to achieve this.“Thank you to the NTA judges for recognising and rewarding our efforts!”Finboot's technology helps businesses, particularly capital-intensive industries, to make their supply chains more efficient with less waste and carbon emissions. They work with companies such as SABIC - one of the largest chemical manufacturing companies in the world - to adopt a more circular and sustainable approach. Using Finboot's no code / low code platform MARCO, SABIC is now accurately tracking and tracing renewable plastic feedstocks to guarantee authenticity, transparency and reduce waste to protect the environmental impact of the products at the end of the supply chain.

Chris Kelsey

I&I

+44 7502 403076

email us here