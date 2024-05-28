Bitget Poolx Lists Runes·X·Bitcoin (X) - Staking ORDI To Mine Tokens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bitget , the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the exclusive listing of Runes·X·Bitcoin (X) from the Bitcoin-based Ordinals ecosystem on PoolX platform. With this, users can now stake Ordinals (ORDI) and potentially earn Runes tokens on the platform. This allows users to stake specific coins to potentially earn popular tokens. The stake-to-mine period on PoolX for Runes tokens is currently live and will end on 9th June 2024. Users can visit the platform to participate and potentially win from a pool of 1,344,500,000 X tokens.

Each PoolX project features one or more mining pools, with token rewards distributed hourly based on participants' staking volume. In PoolX hourly snapshots of staked amounts are taken to ensure accurate calculations of users' proportionate shares and rewards. Each mining pool on PoolX calculates its Annual Percentage Rate (APR) separately, providing users with diverse opportunities to maximize their potential token earnings. Furthermore, users can enjoy the flexibility to redeem the staked tokens at any time, with staked assets automatically returning to their spot accounts after the mining period X is an exciting new meme coin project developed using the Runes protocol on Bitcoin's blockchain. Embracing the "X" theme, a nod to Elon Musk and the concept of limitless possibilities, X stands out as a 100% decentralized and community-driven initiative. The entire token supply was airdropped for free to anyone holding assets with the letter "X" in the name or ticker, such as X domains, X NFTs, or BRC20 tokens containing X.

This unique distribution method has led to explosive popularity, with over 100,000 addresses now holding X, making it the largest Rune by that metric. Since its launch, the market cap has soared from $2.1 million to over $13 million. Utilizing advanced Runes technology built on Bitcoin's UTXO model for fungible tokens, X remains fully decentralized with no central control. This innovative project is bringing meme culture and community experience to the Bitcoin ecosystem in a decentralized way, making it a fascinating development in the Bitcoin community.

Bitget lists high-potential tokens in its innovation zone to provide improved accessibility to emerging DeFi ecosystems. The inclusion of $X in Bitget's spot helps users engage in the initial launch phases of the trending high-potential low-cap tokens.

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, the platform is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 700 coins and 800 pairs, including BTC, ETH, SOL and more. In 2023 alone, the platform added over 350 new listings, further diversifying investment options for users. Meanwhile, Bitget Wallet supports over 100 mainnets and 250,000+ tokens. Its on-chain trading function Bitget Swap enables cross-chain trading between nearly 30 mainnets.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL.

