Israel Central Bank upholds interest rates amid inflationary pressures, geopolitical uncertainty

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Central Bank of Israel opted to keep short-term interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting, citing several factors including rising price pressures, a rebound in economic activity, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties stemming from the conflict in Gaza. The benchmark interest rate remains at 4.50 percent, a level that has been maintained since January, when the bank reduced rates by 25 basis points in response to declining inflation and economic disruptions caused by the war. Subsequent meetings in February and April saw no further adjustments to borrowing costs.



All 15 analysts surveyed by Reuters had anticipated this decision, with many economists predicting that interest rates may remain stable until the conclusion of 2024. The central bank emphasized the recent uptick in inflation, with expectations for next year trending towards the upper end of the target range. Despite this, the statement noted a gradual recovery in economic activity and the labor market, tempered by persistent geopolitical uncertainties that are reflected in elevated risk premiums.



Acknowledging the ongoing conflict and its implications, the Monetary Policy Committee emphasized its focus on market stabilization and uncertainty reduction alongside the objectives of price stability and economic support. The path of future interest rate adjustments will be contingent upon factors such as inflation trends, financial market stability, economic performance, and financial policy measures.



Israel's annual inflation rate climbed to 2.8 percent in April, remaining within the central bank's target range of one to three percent after reaching 2.5 percent in February. The decision to maintain interest rates underscores the central bank's commitment to balancing inflationary concerns with broader economic considerations and geopolitical dynamics.

