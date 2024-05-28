China Expresses 'Grave Concern' Over Israel's Military Operations In Rafah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beijing, China: China expressed on Tuesday "grave concern" over Israel's military operations in Rafah, where an Israeli strike killed dozens in a displaced persons camp.

China "expresses its grave concern over the ongoing Israeli military operations in Rafah", foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

The UN Security Council is set to convene an emergency meeting Tuesday over Israel's operations in the southern gaza border city.

The attack prompted a wave of international condemnation, with Palestinians and many Arab countries calling it a "massacre".

On Tuesday, Beijing urged "all parties to protect civilians and civilian facilities".

It also said it "strongly urges Israel to listen to the appeals of the international community and to stop its attacks on Rafah".