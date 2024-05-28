Russia contemplates fining Intoxicated e-scooter riders

(MENAFN) In response to growing safety concerns surrounding the use of electric scooters (e-scooters) in Russia, a parliamentary committee has recommended imposing fines on intoxicated operators of these vehicles. Last year alone, 43 fatalities were reported in accidents involving e-scooters and similar personal mobility devices across the country, highlighting the urgent need for regulatory measures.



According to official data cited by TASS, the number of incidents involving e-scooters has surged over the past five years, coinciding with the expansion of rental companies' fleets in major cities nationwide. In light of these alarming statistics, the Russian Parliament's Committee on State-Building has proposed legislation targeting offenses related to the use of e-scooters.



If the proposed bill is passed into law, intoxicated e-scooter riders and individuals refusing breathalyzer tests could face fines of up to 30,000 rubles ($338). Additionally, penalties for speeding and fleeing the scene of an accident would be enforced, with fines reaching up to 5,000 rubles in extreme cases.



The legislation also addresses other punishable violations, including riding with a passenger, using e-scooters on highways, and failing to dismount while crossing pedestrian areas. This comprehensive approach aims to enhance safety measures and curb irresponsible behavior among e-scooter users.



Furthermore, authorities in Moscow have previously announced initiatives to tackle issues related to e-scooter misuse, such as unauthorized parking. With concerns mounting over the growing prevalence of e-scooters in urban environments, policymakers are striving to strike a balance between promoting alternative modes of transportation and ensuring public safety on the roads.

MENAFN28052024000045015687ID1108264923