Enemy Attacks Chernihiv Region's Border Area: 50 Explosions, Two Injured In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled three border communities in the Chernihiv region, injuring a man and a woman.

This was reported by the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, Russian troops attacked the border area of the Chernihiv region with various types of weapons. Fifty explosions were recorded.

The Novhorod-Siversk community: four explosions (presumably cannon artillery and FPV drones) in the direction of Hremyach and Krasnyi Khutir.

The Semenivka community: 38 explosions (probably FPV drones and cannon artillery) in the direction of Kostobobriv, Khotiivka and Uhly.

The Snovsk community: eight explosions (probably 120-mm mortars) in the direction of Yeline and Khrinivka," the statement said.

According to the border guards, a man and a woman were wounded in the shelling of the Semenivka community.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the enemy is taking actions aimed at building up its group of forces on the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.