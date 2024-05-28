Zelensky To Visit Belgium Today

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Belgium on Tuesday, May 28, to meet with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and sign a security agreement.

According to The Brussels Times, this was stated by De Kroo, Ukrinform reports.

As noted, the agenda of President Zelensky's visit includes the signing of a bilateral security agreement and the delivery of F-16s, which Belgium has pledged to supply to Ukraine.

President Zelensky will meet with Prime Minister De Croo to sign the security agreement before an audience with the King. He will then head to the Melsbroek military airport around noon to meet Belgian F-16 pilots, instructors and technicians.

Since January, a memorandum has been in place linking Belgian defence and industrial sector and Ukrainian authorities with the purpose of nurturing their relations, although a security agreement was not yet formalised.

Belgium is a member of the F-16 coalition formed at the initiative of the Netherlands and Denmark. Brussels hopes to deliver the first planes,“if possible,” before the end of the year. The number of aircraft to be delivered is yet to be confirmed.