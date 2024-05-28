Threat Coming From Belarus Now Only In Information Space CCD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops currently do not have the forces and means to attack Ukraine from the territory of Belarus. However, Russia will continue to promote this topic in the media.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation on Telegram .

According to Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation and an officer of the Defense Forces, the enemy's goal is to stretch the Ukrainian forces and reserves and affect logistics.

"To do this, they are going to escalate the situation using information so that our command pays more attention to this area. However, Belarus is under constant surveillance," he said.

According to him, people should remember that Ukraine has a large front, and there are active and inactive zones. "Russia sees our entire border with Belarus as a zone of tension. Of course, the Defense Forces have long been prepared for threats from this direction and all necessary measures have been taken. Currently, such a threat is only in the information space," Kovalenko summarized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Center for Countering Disinformation at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council predicts that this week the Russians will be raising the topic of a repeat offensive from the territory of Belarus.