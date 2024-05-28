Belgium To Provide Ukraine With 30 F-16 Jets By 2028

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Belgium is committed to provide Ukraine with 30 F-16 fighter jets, according to Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib.

According to Lahbib, the first deliveries of Western aircraft are scheduled for this year, Ukrinform reports, citing The Guardian .

It is noted that a total of 30 fighter jets will be delivered by 2028.

The announcement comes hours before President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is due to meet with representatives of the Belgian government in Brussels.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Belgium on Tuesday, May 28, to meet with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and sign a security agreement.

The agenda of President Zelensky's visit includes the delivery of F-16s, which Belgium has pledged to supply to Ukraine.

