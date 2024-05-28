Zelensky, Belgian PM Sign Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo have signed a bilateral agreement on security and long-term support, which includes EUR 977 million in Belgian military aid to Ukraine this year and its commitment to provide Ukraine with 30 F-16 fighter jets.

The head of the Ukrainian state announced this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“Today in Brussels, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and I signed a bilateral security and long-term support agreement between Ukraine and Belgium. The document includes at least €977 million in Belgian military aid to Ukraine this year, as well as Belgium's commitment to providing our country with support over the course of the agreement's ten-year term. For the first time, such an agreement specifies the exact number of F-16 fighter jets - 30 - that will be delivered to Ukraine until 2028, with the first arriving already this year,” the post reads.

According to Zelensky, the agreement guarantees Belgium's timely security assistance, modern armoured vehicles, equipment to meet Ukraine's air force and air defense needs, naval security, mine clearance, participation in the artillery ammunition coalition, and military training.

“The document also envisages defense industrial cooperation, the support for Ukraine's Peace Formula, strengthening of sanctions against Russia, compensating damages, justice for the aggressor, the use of frozen Russian assets, and economic recovery,” noted Zelensky.

The document envisages that Ukraine and Belgium will deepen their cooperation in intelligence, cyber security, and countering disinformation. Belgium also expresses support for Ukraine's future EU and NATO membership.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine has already signed ten bilateral security agreements: with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, and Spain. This document is signed to implement the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office