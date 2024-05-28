Netherlands In Cooperation With Partners Planning To Assemble Patriot System For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Netherlands, together with its partners, is trying to expedite the assembly of a complete Patriot air defense system and send it to Ukraine.
Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced this ahead of a meeting of the EU defense ministers, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
She stressed that she wants the assembled Patriot system to reach Ukraine "as soon as possible."
Ollongren added that "very concrete” negotiations are underway, which are almost complete.
“And as soon as those countries are also ready, we will announce,” the Dutch minister said. Read also: Belgium
to provide Ukraine with 30 F-16 jets by 202
At the same time, she did not say with which countries negotiations are currently underway.
As Ukrinform reported, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is considering sending an additional battery of Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.
Photo: NOS
MENAFN28052024000193011044ID1108264907
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.