Netherlands In Cooperation With Partners Planning To Assemble Patriot System For Ukraine

The Netherlands, together with its partners, is trying to expedite the assembly of a complete Patriot air defense system and send it to Ukraine.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced this ahead of a meeting of the EU defense ministers, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

She stressed that she wants the assembled Patriot system to reach Ukraine "as soon as possible."

Ollongren added that "very concrete” negotiations are underway, which are almost complete.

“And as soon as those countries are also ready, we will announce,” the Dutch minister said.

At the same time, she did not say with which countries negotiations are currently underway.

As Ukrinform reported, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is considering sending an additional battery of Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

Photo: NOS