Turkish MFA Publishes Tribute For Azerbaijan's Independence Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye has congratulated theAzerbaijani people on Independence Day, Azernews reports via the ministry's official page on X.

“Dear Azerbaijan, congratulations on Independence Day! Wewholeheartedly share the pride and enthusiasm of our Azerbaijanibrothers, with whom we experience both joy and sorrow together,”the publication says.

Today, Azerbaijan celebrates Independence Day. The AzerbaijanDemocratic Republic became the first democratic republic not onlyon the territory of modern Azerbaijan but also in the whole East was a parliamentary republic. Its state attributes were adopted- a flag, an anthem. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, however,was only in power for 23 months. After the 11th army of theBolsheviks captured Azerbaijan on April 28, 1920, the republic wasoverthrown.