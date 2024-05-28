Washington declares Taiwan to receive better arms then Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Michael McCaul, Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, announced that Taiwan will soon receive advanced weaponry surpassing what has been provided to Ukraine. McCaul made this statement during a visit to Taiwan, amidst heightened tensions with China over the island's status.



During a press conference following his meeting with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, McCaul disclosed plans for the imminent delivery of state-of-the-art American weapons to Taiwan. He emphasized that these weapons would include the latest technologies, distinguishing them from older weaponry supplied to Ukraine.



McCaul acknowledged delays in the delivery of arms to Taiwan, attributing them to issues with United States military manufacturing capacity. Despite these challenges, he assured continuous pressure on defense contractors and the administration to expedite the process.



Highlighting the strategic significance of the decision, McCaul stressed that Taiwan's receipt of new weapon systems, as opposed to outdated ones, would enhance its defense capabilities. He also underscored Washington's commitment to supporting Taiwan amidst growing tensions in the region.



In addition to supplying advanced weaponry, the United States has pursued alternative avenues, such as procuring old Soviet stockpiles from third countries, to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities. This move comes amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and concerns over China's assertive stance towards Taiwan.

MENAFN28052024000045015687ID1108264899