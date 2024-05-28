Elon Musk's xAI secures USD6B in series B funding round

(MENAFN) Elon Musk's artificial intelligence start-up xAI has successfully secured USD6 billion in a series B funding round. Notable participants in this funding round include Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and his investment firm Kingdom Holding. This significant investment comes as xAI aims to establish itself as a formidable competitor to existing players like OpenAI.



In addition to Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's Kingdom Holding, other prominent investors in the series B funding round include Valor Equity Partners, Vy Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, and Fidelity Management & Research Company. The substantial funding raised will be utilized to support the market launch of xAI's innovative products, marking a significant step forward for the company's growth and development.



“The funds from the round will be used to take xAI’s first products to market, build advanced infrastructure, and accelerate the research and development of future technologies,” it stated.



It further mentioned that “multiple exciting technology updates and products” will be declared in the foreseeable future. The company's valuation prior to the funding round stood at USD18 billion, as confirmed by Mr. Musk, the owner of X, formerly Twitter, in a post on the platform.



Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding, in collaboration with Prince Alwaleed, already holds a significant investment stake in X. They initially acquired shares in 2011, and both Kingdom Holding and its chairman increased their ownership in October 2015, collectively holding a substantial shareholding in X, as per the company’s website.



Mr. Musk launched xAI in July last year in response to the growing demand for generative AI, aiming to compete with the dominant market player OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft with an investment of about USD13 billion. The company released its Grok-1 generative AI platform in November, followed by the enhanced Grok-1.5 in March.



According to benchmarks presented by xAI, Grok-1.5's performance is nearly on par with leading large language models in the field of generative AI, including Google's Gemini, Anthropic's Claude, and OpenAI's GPT.

