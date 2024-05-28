Macron strongly denounces Israeli military operation in Rafah

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has strongly denounced the Israeli military operation in Rafah, Gaza, following a deadly airstrike that claimed the lives of numerous civilians, including children. Macron expressed outrage over the attack and called for an immediate cessation of Israeli military activities in the area.



In a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Macron emphasized the need for Israel to adhere to international law and respect the rights of Palestinian civilians. He highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.



Macron's condemnation comes amid escalating violence in the region, with the death toll rising from the overnight bombardment of Rafah's Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood. The French president stressed the urgency of implementing a ceasefire to prevent further loss of life and ensure the safety of civilians in Rafah.



Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also condemned the attack, vowing to pursue justice for the victims and denouncing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's leadership. Erdogan accused Netanyahu of emulating Adolf Hitler and characterized Israel's actions as those of a "terror state."



The condemnation from Macron and Erdogan underscores the international community's growing concern over the situation in Gaza and the need for immediate action to de-escalate tensions and protect civilian lives. As calls for a ceasefire intensify, the focus remains on achieving a sustainable peace in the region and addressing the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Rafah.

